Baltimore Tattoo Museum gives free tattoos amid Preakness week

BALTIMORE — Show off your Maryland pride permanently with a free tattoo!

The Baltimore Tattoo Museum is giving you three options, all with a distinct Maryland design.

It's taking place over in Fells Point until 8:00pm tonight.

You can get a pair of mallets in the shape of an X that have old bay written on each.

There's also a Black Eyed Susan to choose from that has an old bay sign above it.

You can also get Maryland's favorite food, a crab with old bay logo on it.

The promotion is bringing out all types of people, from those getting their first tat, to seasoned pros of the art.

"I've never gotten a tattoo, I've gone in and out about whether I would get one and I'm kind of excited. I like old bay, I like Maryland, it's a good chance to try it out," said Michael Agugliaro.

"I'm getting the crab today, I'm a tattoo enthusiast, I got my first tattoo when I was 18, so this will be number 16, I'm also a tattoo enthusiast. I love crabs, can't go any summer without them," said Brittany Foster.

Even if you don't want some ink, anyone who stops by the shop can enter to win a pair of VIP Preakness tickets.