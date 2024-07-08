Baltimore Symphony Orchestra kicks off its Music for Maryland Tour

BALTIMORE — A chance to hear the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra all across Maryland.
The Music for Maryland Tour kicks off on Tuesday in Cambridge. It features a mix of chamber ensembles and full orchestra performances.
“Music for Maryland is about transforming our commitment into tangible experiences, bringing the joy of music to every corner of Maryland," said Mark Hanson, President and CEO of the BSO.
"We are thankful for the partnerships with counties across the state that have made this tour possible as we look for new ways to serve our community statewide.”
Admission to each concert is pay-what-you-wish so more people can attend the performances.
Launched in 2022, coming out of the pandemic, the Music for Maryland Tour’s goal was to expand the reach of the BSO throughout the state of Maryland beyond the walls of the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and The Music Center at Strathmore.
You can reserve tickets here.
Full 2024 Music for Maryland Schedule:
Dorchester County
Dorchester Center for the Arts
321 High Street, Cambridge, MD
Chamber Ensemble, July 9, 7 pm
Washington County
Maryland Theatre
21 S. Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD
Full Orchestra, July 11, 7 pm
Wicomico County
Jackson Family Auditorium at Holloway Hall-Salisbury University
1101 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD
Chamber Ensemble, July 16, 7 pm
Somerset County
University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center
11868 College Backbone Road, Princess Anne, MD
Full Orchestra, July 18, 7 pm
Caroline County
Colonel Richardson High School
25320 Richardson Road, Federalsburg, MD
Full Orchestra, August 1, 7 pm
Charles County
North Point High School
2500 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD
Full Orchestra, August 2, 7 pm
Talbot County
Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford Street, Oxford, MD
Chamber Ensemble, August 3, 7 pm
Worcester County
Ocean City Performing Arts Center
4001 Ocean Highway Center, Ocean City, MD
Full Orchestra, August 11, 3 pm