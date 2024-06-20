Baltimore sues Pepsi, Coca-Cola and others for alleged role in pollution crisis

BALTIMORE — Today, Baltimore officials announced a landmark lawsuit against some major companies.

The suit is against PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Frito Lay and plastic manufacturing companies for their roles in creating "a plastic pollution crisis."

Baltimore alleges these companies created a public nuisance by creating products they know will cause harm to the environment.

When littered, these plastic bottles cause damage to the wildlife. They contain chemicals that make their way into the water and soil.

Recent studies show microplastics have even been found in human organs.

“We are continuously working to make Baltimore a greener, more resilient city that is ready to take on the climate challenges facing the entire world and one that prioritizes the health of our residents,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “

We've reached out to the companies named in the lawsuit and so far, there's been no response.