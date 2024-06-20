Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore sues Pepsi, Coca-Cola and others for alleged role in pollution crisis

Pepsi reintroducing aspartame in some beverages
Copyright Getty Images
Justin Sullivan
<p>SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 09: Bottles of Pepsi are displayed in a cooler at a convenience store on July 9, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Pepsico reported better than expected second quarter profits with net earnings of $1.98 billion compared to $1.978 billion one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</p>
Pepsi reintroducing aspartame in some beverages
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jun 20, 2024

BALTIMORE — Today, Baltimore officials announced a landmark lawsuit against some major companies.

The suit is against PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Frito Lay and plastic manufacturing companies for their roles in creating "a plastic pollution crisis."

Baltimore alleges these companies created a public nuisance by creating products they know will cause harm to the environment.

When littered, these plastic bottles cause damage to the wildlife. They contain chemicals that make their way into the water and soil.

Recent studies show microplastics have even been found in human organs.

“We are continuously working to make Baltimore a greener, more resilient city that is ready to take on the climate challenges facing the entire world and one that prioritizes the health of our residents,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “

We've reached out to the companies named in the lawsuit and so far, there's been no response.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices