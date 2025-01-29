Baltimore students improve in fourth grade math according to report card

BALTIMORE — New data shows fourth grade students in Baltimore City made the third largest gains in fourth grade math in the country.

The numbers show the state had a four point increase in their fourth grade math scores. The report card grades this as a significant change.

This follows a five point decline from 2019 to 2022.

The report card shows what students can do in various subject areas around the country.

Some of the stats on the report showed:



Fourth-grade Economically-disadvantaged students increased their math performance by 10 points



Fourth-grade African-American students increased their math performance by 8 points

Despite these improvements, eighth grade math results remained steady.

Eighth grade math scores saw a one point decrease going from 259 to 258.

The City's reading scores also remained steady.

RELATED: Report Card: Maryland students struggle with math, while improving upon English Language Arts

According to the report card, in Maryland, fourth grade reading scores jumped from 212 to 216, only a four point increase.

Nationwide, student achievement "has not returned to pre-pandemic performance."