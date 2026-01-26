Baltimore small business broken into on owner's birthday

BALTIMORE — A customer aids a local restaurant in need.

Overnight on January 23 someone shattered the front door window at Maggie's Farm on Harford Road.

Despite the damage being done on co-owner Dana Inches birthday, Maggie's powered through to open later the same night.

But it was tips from their loyal base that led to the glass being repaired.

"We ended up going with a local friend and customer of ours, Eli from The Glass Consultants and he was able to get the glass repaired," Maggie's said in a Facebook post. "We’re so grateful to him and to everyone who reached out with recommendations and support."

As for who done it, Maggie's is working with police to solve the case.