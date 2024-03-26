Baltimore Ship Watcher captured Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — Mike Singer started what’s called “The Baltimore Chesapeake Bay Ship Watchers.”

Seven years ago, he set up his camera to film ships going under the Key Bridge to the port.

Today, that camera saw tragedy. His phone was going off seconds after the video of the Key Bridge collapse was seen around the world.

It’s all gone...

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is flooded with ships that are waiting to get into the port. They’re going to be there for quite some time.

This is something we’ve never seen in Baltimore's history. The Key Bridge is gone.