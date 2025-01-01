Baltimore sees reductions in gun violence and homicides, BPD says

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department released their year-end crime report and it includes double-digit reductions in gun violence.

Homicides decreased by 23% and non-fatal shootings dropped by 34%.

“Creating a safer Baltimore remains our top priority and I want to thank the dedicated men and women of the Baltimore Police Department for their intentional and relentless efforts to reduce crime in our great city,” said Commissioner Richard Worley.

In 2024, BPD achieved clearance rates above the national average in homicides, non-fatal shootings, robberies, and aggravated assaults.

“The progress we’re making in reducing gun violence in the City of Baltimore should be acknowledged for what it is: the result of collective work of Baltimoreans of all walks of life that love this city,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Over 2,530 firearms, including 294 ghost guns, were seized.