Baltimore security officers rally for better wages as city contract nears expiration

Security officers contracted by the city of Baltimore gathered outside City Hall to demand better working conditions and call for a change in the city's security provider.

WATCH: Baltimore security officers demand better pay, benefits before contract expires Baltimore security officers demand better pay, benefits before contract expires

The workers are urging Baltimore officials not to renew their contract with Abacus Corporation, which is set to expire on June 30.

At the rally, security personnel voiced concerns about inadequate compensation and benefits, particularly the lack of health insurance coverage. Several workers also reported unsafe conditions at their assigned locations.

"We should be considered a frontline worker just because our job is just as important as everyone out there. We're here to help you stay safe, help you feel secure, be your extra eyes and ears when you're not able to," said one security officer at the demonstration.

The security officers, who protect various city buildings and facilities throughout Baltimore, are pushing for livable wages and comprehensive benefits as the city considers its options for security services going forward.

