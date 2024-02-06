Baltimore school counselor named Maryland School Counselor of the Year

BALTIMORE — This week is National School Counseling week in Baltimore.

One Baltimore counselor has been named as counselor of the year for the entire state.

Faculty members at Benjamin Franklin High School surprised Rhonda Waller with flowers and gifts.

Waller's been a school counselor for nearly 25 years. She says she loves the impact she has on kids lives.

"We don't look for recognition. But, when it does come, thank goodness. I know it's been a long time coming as I got a lot of texts today and I'm just appreciative of everybody," said Waller.

Heather Robinson was more than happy to nominate Waller for the award.

"She is one of the most passionate, honest and hard-working people that I've ever met. Kids come first in every conversation. When I got the call from my principal to get the application together, I jumped at the chance because she totally deserves it," said Robinson.

Waller isn't done.

She will compete against other state winning counselors for a chance to be named the National School Counselor of the year.

"It's a big deal because she's our voice. She's someone that gets to speak for us and let people know what we do and how important our work is and how we impact students," said Dr. Maureen Ponce, the President of Maryland School Counselor Association.

