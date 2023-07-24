Baltimore sailor reported missing, last seen near Mexico

BALTIMORE — A worried wife walked into the Annapolis School of Seamship just a few hours ago asking for help, fearing her husband is missing at sea.

Donald Lawson from Baltimore, is attempting a speed record for sailing a trimaran around the world. He docked for repairs in Alcapulco, Mexico.

He hasn't been heard from in a week. Captain John Martino, founder and president of the school, notified the U.S. coast guard and Mexican authorities and both issued an alert to all boaters close to where Lawson's boat was last seen.

He met his wife at Woodlawn High School and they've been married for seven years. She held it together tonight to talk.

"We just celebrated out 7th anniversary and he's my best friend. He is an experienced sailor and not hearing from him for a week is abnormal," Jacqueline Lawson, Donald's wife said.

Lawson was all of 9 with encouragement from his mom to try sailing. She told him one day you'll sail the world.

He's a sailing instructor at the Naval Academy and his dark seas project is known throughout the world.

