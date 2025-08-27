Baltimore Retired Police Association honors ailing President with $5K scholarship fund

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Retired Police Benevolent Association (BRPBA) is an unknown commodity to many, but for those who've served in uniform, it's often a lifeline for their family and loved ones.

Currently their President, Daryl Buhrman, is down but certainly not out.

Lovingly nicknamed 'Big Foot' during his decades of patrolling the streets of Charm City, Buhrman is battling a late stage form of cancer.

Despite such a debilitating disease, his passion for BRPBA and its mission never waivers.

Buhrman still strives to keep up with his everyday responsibilities, especially one so near and dear to his heart.

The Distress Fund is a special assistance program, specifically intended for BRPBA members, their widows, or dependent children who are experiencing financial hardship.

Each month Buhrman calls to order an executive board meeting, followed by a general membership gathering.

Here is where all official business is discussed, including potential Distress Fund candidates and death benefit recipients.

The latter is an exclusive BRPBA program that pays out $1,250 to every member's designated beneficiary upon death.

Together on active duty these men and women faced everyday life and death decisions.Now in retirement they're still taking care of one another.

While Buhrman's been forced to miss a couple meetings due to illness, behind the scenes his fellow BRPBA members have been busy at work putting together the one project he thought would forever elude him — a Scholarship Fund.

The move's long been under consideration, however finding the right number of board members to vote yes on such a measure became quite the challenge.

Yet, knowing full well this was Buhrman's lasting wish, the board got it done.

Last week, several BRPBA leaders secretly arranged an impromptu meeting at Buhrman's Harford County home.

An unsuspecting Buhrman was all smiles seeing his friends.

This wasn't your average meet and greet, the group was there to present Buhrman with a Scholarship Fund in his name. BRPBA A shocked Buhrman got visibly emotional after accepting the high honor. big foot

On hand was Second Vice President, Ken Dickstein; Trustee, George Stiemly; Treasurer, Dan Miller; Sergeant at Arms, Ellis Baldwin; First Vice President, Mike Wilhelm; Board of Governors Daniel Fickus.

Although final details need to be hammered out, the plan is to award an $5,000 annual scholarship to an active BRPBA member's son, daughter, or grandchild.

