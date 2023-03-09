Baltimore restaurant hosts fundraiser for family of slain Patterson High School student

BALTIMORE — An Italian restaurant in downtown Baltimore is hosting a Thursday evening fundraiser for the family of slain Patterson High School student, Izaiah Carter.

Forno on Eutaw Street will offer various drink specials from 4-7pm, with 20 percent of the proceeds going to Carter's family.

Ricky Johnson, owner and head chef at Forno, says Carter had worked at the restaurant with his father and cousin who are both chefs there.

Carter, 16, was shot and killed Monday afternoon at Joseph Lee Park. He's one of several City School students to lose their life to gun violence this academic year.

If you would like to help but can't make it out to Forno on Thursday, a GoFundMe has also been set up.

For more information on Forno, click here.

