Baltimore residents take advantage of Black Furiday at BARCS

BALTIMORE — While some people were shopping for TVs and blenders on Black Friday, others were in the market for a new furry friend.

BARCS, the city’s animal shelter, held its Black Furiday adopt-a-thon. One hundred and seventy dogs, 120 cats, and a few bunnies and other critters were hoping to find their furr-ever home.

It was busy as people waited for their chance to look for a new pet. They roamed the dog rooms and played with them outdoors. And the cats rolled out in carriers, like those containing Blizzard and Diamond Dan.

“My grandson has no school today and it’s a long day here at the shelter,” says Kim Felder of Baltimore. “Usually it’s only four hours and that’s kinda inconvenient, so today we had plenty of time.”

BARCS waived all adoption fees for their Black Furiday special and gave new pet parents gift baskets with cute outfits, toys, and treats.

If you missed the Black Furiday event, you can still stop by the shelter and adopt a pet like Momo, who ended up going back with her foster mom to wait for a new home.