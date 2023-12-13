Watch Now
Baltimore Ravens Wild Card playoff tickets available on Friday

Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 13, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens will start selling tickets for a potential Wild Card playoff game tickets on Friday at 10 a.m.

“We're thrilled to be in a position to offer fans tickets for a possible home playoff game,” Ravens senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman stated. “The enthusiasm for playoff football surrounding our team and city is building, and it will be exciting to see what the next several weeks have in store for the Ravens Flock."

If the Ravens do not host a home Wild Card game you will automatically be refunded for the purchase.

Click here to purchase tickets.

