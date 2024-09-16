Baltimore Ravens has 0-2 start, losing their home opener against Las Vegas Raiders

BALTIMORE — For the first time since 2015 and only the second time under Harbaugh since 2008, the Ravens have started a season 0-2.

The Baltimore Ravens fell flat in the late stages on Sunday, losing the home opener against the Las Vegas Raider, 26-23.

Lamar Jackson and company are back in town trying to bounce back from that tough season-opening loss in Kansas City. Running back Derrick Henry is making his Ravens home debut.

Let's pick up the action on defense, Odafe Oweh with a monster first quarter. The fifth-year pro, with his first two sacks of the season, sacks on each of the first two Vegas drives. Ravens up 9-6 at halftime.

Ravens get the ball to open the second half and make the most of it. Following a 30-yard rumble by Henry, Lamar finds Zay Flowers wide-open for the 8-yard touchdown. Ravens take a ten-point lead.

However, after Lamar is intercepted on the Ravens' next drive, Alexander Mattison from one yard out, Baltimore's lead cuts to three late in the third quarter, 16-13.

But the Ravens punch back on the ensuing possession. In the fourth quarter, Henry, with the direct snap, pushed across the goal line—his 92nd career rushing touchdown. Ravens 23-13.

Moving to about four minutes left in regulation, after a questionable pass interference call on Brandon Stephens in the end zone on Devonte Adams, Adams hauls in the one-yard TD. We are all tied at 23.

Vegas gets the ball back, gets into field goal range for Daniel Carlson, and drills his fourth field goal from 38 yards out with 27 seconds to go. That's the ballgame. The Ravens lose by the final of 26 to 23.

Next up for the Ravens, on the road at Dallas next Sunday.