Baltimore rapper Young Moose accused of assaulting Carroll County Deputy

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Baltimore rapper Young Moose and a woman were both arrested after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and assaulting a Carroll County Sheriff's Office Deputy.

On January 5, around 1:27 p.m., the Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Malcolm Drive for a suspected violation.

Vernette Heggie, 29, was the driver and Kevron Evans, also known as Young Moose, was the passenger.

Police say after the Deputy made contact, they drove off and fled the traffic stop.

The Deputy turned around and attempted to catch up to the vehicle. Shortly after, they crashed in the area of Rt. 97.

Both Heggie and Evans were seen walking away from the vehicle.

Evans was detained, but while attempting to place Heggie under arrest she allegedly resisted and assaulted the Deputy. Evans, even though handcuffed, attempted to interfere with the arrest.

Both were eventually take into custody. They were also taken to the hospital due to the crash and a capsule containing suspected heroin/fentanyl was found on Heggie.

However, this isn't Evans first run in with the law.

Back in 2022, the rapper was awarded a $300,000 settlement after suing the Baltimore Police Department over false imprisonment allegations.

He accused jailed former Gun Trace Task Force detective Daniel Hersl of planting drugs on him back in October of 2012.

RELATED: City settles for $300k in lawsuit that accused former GTTF detective of planting drugs on local rapper

In all, Evans reportedly spent about two-years in jail while fighting the charges against him.

The State’s Attorney’s Office ultimately dismissed all related charges in 2020.

Heggie has been charged with resisting/interfering with arrest, second degree assault on law enforcement officer, first degree assault and CDS possession.

Carroll County Police

Evans was charged with second-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.