Baltimore rapper jumps into Inner Harbor until song goes viral

BALTIMORE — At the time of this writing, he's up to 25 days.

25 days of jumping into the Inner Harbor until Logan Reich's "Get Rich or Die Trying" song goes viral.

After his first plunge into the water, his caption on Instagram read "Y'all please make this short a challenge and stream my song so i don't never have to do this again."

One week into the challenge, Reich jumped into the cold murky water with a weighted vest. After that, he jumped with a full Batman suit.

Reich's song is available on all streaming platforms.

This comes after it was announced the Inner Harbor is clean enough to swim.

More than a decade after the Waterfront Partnership launched the Healthy Harbor Initiative in 2010, the water in Baltimore's Inner Harbor is 'swimmable.'

To celebrate the milestone the nonprofit is hosting a "Harbor Splash" event where people 18 and older signed up to swim in the Harbor on Sunday, June 23.