Baltimore ranked 2nd best city for graduates, research shows

BALTIMORE — A recent study found the best cities for college graduates based on hiring, wages, and affordability, and Baltimore is one of them.

According to an analysis conducted by ADP Research, Baltimore is ranked second.

Data for this analysis was collected from more than four million people aged 20 to 29 at more than 27,000 United States employers.

"Greater Baltimore ranks second to Raleigh, and for similar reasons. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics account for a large proportion of jobs due to the presence of top-tier universities such as Johns Hopkins (and the Johns Hopkins Hospital) and the University of Maryland." ADP Research Institute

Other cities in the top five include Raleigh, Austin, Atlanta, and Charlotte.

The cities that were ranked low were Rochester, New Orleans, Fresno, and Greater Virginia Beach, also known as Hampton Roads.

Along with the rankings, the analysis included reasons to consider wages, affordability, and hiring as well as other factors you should consider before settling your career in certain cities.

For the full analysis, click here.