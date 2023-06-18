Baltimore Pride kicks off with community barbecue

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is celebrating Pride this week.

There are events every day starting Monday, but it kicked of early Sunday afternoon with a community barbecue.

B & Dee's Baltimore Love held its Pride Kickoff BBQ on Saint Paul Street, right next to the new Pride Center of Maryland in Charles Village.

This was their sixth annual event, featuring free food, games, raffles, and live entertainment.

B & Dee's Baltimore Love is a non-profit with the mission of providing life-sustaining resources to the most vulnerable people in the city by inspiring others to give back.