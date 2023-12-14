Baltimore preschools donate over 1,000 canned goods to local charities

BALTIMORE — Primrose schools across Baltimore donated 1,100 goods to the Caring Cupboard, Howard County Food Bank, Sarah's House and Tabitha's House charities.

In 2022, Primrose schools collectively donated more than 350,000 nonperishable food items to food banks and shelters, surpassing 2021's total of 300,000.

Families of infants and toddlers were encouraged to bring in canned goods, while older children earned the money at home to buy items to donate.

The participating schools were Primrose School of Bel Air, Primrose School of Ellicott City and Primrose School of Gambrills.

"Nurturing generosity in young children is an investment in the future of our society,” said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. “At Primrose Schools, we believe that teaching children the value of giving, sharing and caring is a cornerstone of early education. And, by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens."

There are more than 480 Primrose schools in 33 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life.