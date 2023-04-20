Baltimore Police Union attacks Governor Wes Moore over Freddie Gray tweet

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore took to Twitter to reflect on what Freddie Gray's death meant for Baltimore, but FOP president Mike Mancuso didn't agree.

Moore's tweet said, "Freddie Gray's tragic death was turning point for not just those who knew him personally, but all of Baltimore as well."

Freddie Gray's tragic death was a turning point for not just those who knew him personally, but all of Baltimore as well. Honoring his memory means continuing the fight for justice & accountability so what happened to him – and far too many others – never happens to anyone else. — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) April 19, 2023

Mancuso's response started by questioning if this was actually a turning point for Baltimore.

"BPD conducted an Internal Affairs investigation on all six officers and no policy violations were found to have occurred by any of the officers. In some respects, however, this event was a turning point in that since then the murder rate has exceeded 300 deaths per year and Baltimore has lost so many police officers that we are struggling to effectively provide for the safety and protection of Baltimore's citizens."

Mancuso then goes on to question Moore's statement about accountability.

"On the day that Freddie Gray was arrested, those officers placed themselves in harm's way in a very violent area of West Baltimore... Instead of commending the men and women who risk their lives on a daily basis, you choose to pay homage to a drug dealer."

To see the full response check below: