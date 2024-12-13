Baltimore Police teams with Toys for Tots to hand out thousands of toys

BALTIMORE — Thousands of families will get help putting presents under the tree this Christmas.

That help comes courtesy of Toys for Tots, and the Baltimore City Police Department.

Deborah Berry, a Baltimore Police chaplain, has been a volunteer with Toys for Tots for nearly 20 years.

Her shouting tells families waiting for toys, it is their turn to pick them.

In all, she helped shout out about 2,000 names on Friday.

She adds in all, about 4,000 families will get toys to give to their children this holiday season.

Berry adds she looks forward to all the yelling, all the donations, and all the fun every year.

"I could not wait for this day to come. I'm quite sure my sergeant, and who I sit on, I know she was sick of me because I called her every day, when, when, when, when, when. I'm always on board. I always support, support, support. Support is the key, love is the key, unity is the key, fellowship is the key," Barry said.

Berry says they'll finish handing out toys on Saturday, and she'll be there until every last toy get to where it needs to go.