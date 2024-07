BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police needs your help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Katrina Williams, 55, was last seen July 8 at 4:00 pm in the 400 block of Bentalou Avenue.

She was last seen wearing black stretch pants.

Williams has been missing since June 29, and has had no communication with family, say police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Williams, call 911 or contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385.