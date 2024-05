BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police need your help identifying the person in this sketch.

On June 3, 2023, Police responded to the 400 block of South Calhoun for reports of a DOA investigation.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman lying unresponsive.

She was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

According to police, no signs of trauma were found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.