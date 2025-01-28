Watch Now
Baltimore police say thieves are targeting North Face jackets

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are asking parents to stay alert as some kids are being targeted for their North Face jackets.

Police say the kids are not only being targeted but robbed of the jackets.

They list the following tips to prevent any other incidents:

  • Be cautious and alert when outside
  • Avoid displaying valuables openly

Police also say to proceed with caution when scrolling on social media.
"If you come across any posts on social media marketplaces selling items like North Face jackets under suspicious circumstances, please proceed with caution. Report any suspicious activity or sellers to the platform administrator immediately," police said in a social media post.

