Baltimore Police say homicides and gun violence decreased in mid-year report

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department released their mid-year crime report and it details how the department has seen double digit reductions in gun violence.

It includes a 36% decrease in homicides and a 30% decrease in non-fatal shootings.

During this time, clearance rates for homicides has improved to 70.1%, an increase of 24% from this time last year.

“I want to thank the hard-working men and women of the Baltimore Police Department. Their ongoing dedication to our city and collaboration with the communities we serve has contributed to decreases in violent crime, as well as our ongoing commitment to regaining the public’s trust,” said Commissioner Richard Worley.

Here are some key highlights from the report:



Arrests are up 13%, including a 72% increase in misdemeanor drug arrests.

Juvenile victims of homicide and non-fatal shootings are down 41%.

The Department has seized 1125 guns and 169 ghost guns, averaging seven gun seizures a day.

BPD’s proactive enforcement has increased by 66%, including increasing foot patrols and bike patrols by 211% and 68%, respectively

As of July 8, 2024, year-to-date homicides are down 33.8% (96 compared to 145) and non-fatal shootings are down 36.5% (217 compared to 342).