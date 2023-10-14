Watch Now
Baltimore Police officer injured during a hit-and-run

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - This March 31, 2016, file photo shows a shoulder patch of a Baltimore Police Department officer in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 7:27 PM, Oct 14, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured one police officer Saturday.

Police say that around 3 p.m., a car struck the officer at the intersection of Conway Street and I-395 and that the driver did not stay at the scene.

Police also say that the officer, who was working the Baltimore Running Festival during the time of the accident, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at an area hospital.

The Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) assumed control over this investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call AIU investigators at 410-396-2606.

