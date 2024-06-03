Baltimore Police now say two fetuses were discovered aboard an MTA bus

BALTIMORE — A disturbing update to an investigation in which a fetus was discovered aboard an MTA bus in Northeast Baltimore.

Police were first alerted of the incident around 12:39pm Saturday.

An MTA operator found the fetus on a bus seat while stopped in the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue.

While on scene investigating, officers located a second fetus. The Medical Examiner's Office was called to take possession of each.

Detectives are still searching for leads in the case.

For now police aren't revealing any more details citing an open and active investigation.