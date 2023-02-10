Baltimore Police need help identifying young child found abandoned in alleyway

BALTIMORE — Police need help identifying a young child found abandoned in an East Baltimore alleyway on Friday morning.

A concerned citizen called 911 after they heard sobbing, and discovered that a boy had been left restrained in a stroller in 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue.

Police say the child is non-verbal, but believe he is between four and five-years-old.

The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation, although there were no obvious signs of injury.

Detectives did locate area surveillance footage that shows an unidentified woman pushing the stroller into the alley and leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Child Protective Services at 410-361-2235.