BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left one man dead on Monday night.

Officers were called to the 700 block of South Caton Avenue for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, leaving one of the drivers, a 29-year-old man, in critical condition.

He was later taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle remained on scene.