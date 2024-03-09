Baltimore Police investigate armed robbery and sexual assault of a minor

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating an armed robbery and sexual assault of a minor.

It happened Friday, just before 9:50 a.m., when officers responded to the 3000 block of Tioga Parkway.

When police arrived, they were met by a girl who said she was approached by a man wearing all-black clothing and a mask.

The victim says the man pulled out a gun, told her to lift her shirt, and groped her. He also told her to pull down her pants.

Police say the suspect took the girl’s backpack and $24 before running away in an unknown direction.