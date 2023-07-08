Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Saturday

Police search for hit and run driver in Dundalk
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jaromir Chalabala / EyeEm
<p>Close-Up Of Blue Siren On Police Car At Night</p>
Police search for hit and run driver in Dundalk
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 17:37:26-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed one person Saturday.

It happened after 4 p.m., when officers responded to the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road for a report of a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. They later learned that the victim had been hit by an unidentified car that fled the scene.

Medics would later declare the victim dead. CRASH team investigators assumed control over this investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 410-396-2606.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices