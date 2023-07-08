Baltimore Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Saturday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed one person Saturday.

It happened after 4 p.m., when officers responded to the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road for a report of a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive. They later learned that the victim had been hit by an unidentified car that fled the scene.

Medics would later declare the victim dead. CRASH team investigators assumed control over this investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 410-396-2606.