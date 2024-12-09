Watch Now
Baltimore Police find stolen car abandoned with baby in backseat

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are searching for whoever stole a car with a baby in the backseat.

It happened Sunday around 3:50pm on Braddish Avenue.

Police say a six-month-old was left unattended with the car running when the thief got in and took off.

Officers found the vehicle abandoned minutes later, just a few blocks away.

Luckily the baby was still inside unharmed, while the suspect was nowhere in sight.

A police spokesperson couldn't say whether the parents were cited for allegedly leaving their baby alone in the car.

Anyone with information can call police at 410-396-2477.

