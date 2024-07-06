Baltimore Police conduct a DUI checkpoint in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — In light of the Fourth of July weekend, Baltimore Police held a DUI checkpoint on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Harford Road.

Authorities say the location was selected due to an uptick in injuries caused by vehicle accidents along the Harford Road corridor.

BPD officers provided information about safe driving and impaired driving prevention during the checkpoint.

The police go on to say that motorists who are caught driving while impaired will be cited and/or arrested.

The department states, “The BPD will continue its public safety efforts by monitoring high-risk areas, conducting checkpoints, and striving toward zero traffic-related deaths in Maryland by increasing enforcement in problematic areas.”