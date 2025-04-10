Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Police ask public for help to find this man

Person of Interest
WMAR
Person of Interest<br/>
Person of Interest
Posted

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police is looking for the man in the photo below in reference to two commercial robberies and sexual assault.

Authorities say it happened Wednesday, April 9th, around 8:55 am in the area of 850 Park Avenue.

The first commercial robbery happened on March 9th, 2025, around 3:42 pm in the unit block of St. Paul Street.

Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured individual is asked to contact Citywide Robbery at 410-366-6341 or Sex Offense at 410-396-2076.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are