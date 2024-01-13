Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore Police arrest three people following a drug and weapons bust

Drug and gun bust in Baltimore
Baltimore Police Department
Drug and gun bust in Baltimore
Dirt bikes seized during drug bust
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 15:25:03-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested three people in connection to a guns and narcotics bust on Thursday.

Authorities say that on January 11, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant in the 2100 block of Homewood Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered two people conducting a drug sale in front of a home. A third person was located inside the house.

Detectives seized one Glock 36 handgun loaded, one loaded 9mm, numerous rounds of ammunition, over $3500 in U.S. Currency, 172 gel caps of heroin, 53 baggies of crack, drug packaging material, and eight dirt bikes.

All three were arrested and taken to Central Booking.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices