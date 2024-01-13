Baltimore Police arrest three people following a drug and weapons bust

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested three people in connection to a guns and narcotics bust on Thursday.
Authorities say that on January 11, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant in the 2100 block of Homewood Avenue.
When officers arrived, they discovered two people conducting a drug sale in front of a home. A third person was located inside the house.
Detectives seized one Glock 36 handgun loaded, one loaded 9mm, numerous rounds of ammunition, over $3500 in U.S. Currency, 172 gel caps of heroin, 53 baggies of crack, drug packaging material, and eight dirt bikes.
All three were arrested and taken to Central Booking.
