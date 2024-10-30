Baltimore Penisula dedicates Elijah's Park to city with new mural

BALTIMORE — At this park, a trip down the slide could inspire a life-long commitment to public service.

On Wednesday, the Baltimore Penisula, led by MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners, with investments from Kevin Plank and his Sagamore Ventures investment firm and the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, announced their public park, Elijah's Park, is being dedicated to the City of Baltimore, along with a new mural crafted by Baltimore-based artists Jessie and Katey.

The park was named in honor of the late Maryland Representative and civil rights champion Elijah Cummings, who served in the House of Representatives for Maryland's 7th district until his passing in 2019.

“I am immensely honored to help dedicate Elijah’s Park at the Baltimore Peninsula and cut the ribbon on this special space,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “The late, great Congressman Elijah Cummings symbolized the very best of Baltimore and continues to inspire Baltimoreans to be the very best of themselves. As one of my mentors, the example he set with his dedication to our city has served as one of my most precious guides in this work. It is my hope that this park reminds residents and visitors alike of one of Baltimore’s greatest public servants and honors his legacy for years to come.”

“It is a privilege to lead Baltimore City’s Recreation & Parks department, so I am beyond proud to officially welcome Elijah’s Park to our parks system,” said Director Reginald Moore. Congressman Elijah Cummings’ record of service to our city is unrivaled so it is quite fitting that he is memorialized in one of the most visible and most visited institutions of our city, our parks.

The park is located between Rye Street Market and 250 Mission and is fully open to the public.