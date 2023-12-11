Baltimore Peninsula hosts a Creative Makers Pop-Up market

BALTIMORE — A chance to find some unique holiday gifts.

This weekend, Baltimore Peninsula hosted a Creative Makers Pop-up Market.

Vendors were on hand selling everything from artwork and crafts to clothes and jewelry.

"We're just looking to bring more awareness to the community through this event. We have 35 or 36 vendors that have came out yesterday and today," said Rodney Bulls from Creatively Mindful.

Next Saturday, the 16th, is a Kwanzaa event. The flea market will feature black-owned businesses, workshops, an appearance from Santa, and music.