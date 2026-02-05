Baltimore Orioles surprise students at Harlem Park Elementary with celebration of academic improvement

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles surprised students at Harlem Park Elementary Middle School today with a special celebration recognizing the school's academic improvement.

The team visited the school to congratulate students and staff on improving from a 2 to 3 star rating, according to the Maryland State Department of Education's latest report cards.

Students received a truck-load of Orioles gear including baseball bats, hats and other merchandise during the visit.

Principal Venus Jackson said the partnership with the Orioles extends far beyond today's celebration.

"Not only do they support us, but they're boots on the ground. They're always in the building. They're always showing love, and they are part of the Harlem Park Elementary Middle School family," Jackson said.

The visit is part of the Orioles' 'Adopt-A-School' program, which supports more than 400 Harlem Park students through the ongoing partnership.

