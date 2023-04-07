Baltimore organization inspires young men to reach for their goals

BALTIMORE — Success, it suits you!

Thursday, the "It suits you foundation" came together at the Bentalou Recreation Center to make kids feel supported and accomplished.

The organization gives young men the confidence to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help them thrive in work and in life.

It also makes sure they have access to inspiring men who look like them, including WMAR-2 News' anchor Randall Newsome who was at the event.

The goal is to teach young people that success doesn't necessarily mean playing sports professionally or becoming a celebrity.

"Not everyone is going to make it to the NBA or play college ball, but they can have the excitement and feel like that. Why not have it when they are a child, giving it their all," said Paul Franklin, President of Bentalou Recreation Center.