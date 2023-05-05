Baltimore nonprofit received grant to help women become first-time truck owners

BALTIMORE — There's a new effort to get women and people of color behind the wheel of delivery trucks they own themselves.

The Baltimore-based Accion Opportunity Fund received a $1.5 million grant from the Truist Foundation.

The money will help women and people of color in Baltimore become first-time truck owners obtain a down payment for a trucker loan and allow them to start their own businesses.

"Although trucking is a viable path to improving your well-being, owning a truck is costly and Black women like myself often run into barriers to accessing capital. We need to be successful in the trucking industry," said Nicole Ward, President and co-founder of African American women in trucking.

Her company is partnered with Accion to help guide them on the ins and outs of the trucking industry.