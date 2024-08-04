Baltimore neighborhood matriarch who mothered so many gets her own street

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore neighborhood matriarch got her flowers over the weekend.

Mary A. Howard, who lived in the Perring Loch community for 50 years, now has a street named after her. The naming of this street is a celebration of the footprint she left in the area.

Ms. Howard, who passed away in 2022, would have turned 101 today.

“Mary A. Howard Way” is located in the 2000 block of Winford Rd. and Perring Parkway, less than a minute away from Morgan State University.

“She was pretty much the neighborhood mom,” said Vincent Fields, Howard’s grandson.

“She was the neighborhood watchman. Her neighbors affectionately called her ‘Ms. Mary.’ She was the one that watched out for everyone's kids. Matter of fact, she was a daycare mom, even her own home, for about until the age of 95."