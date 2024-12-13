Watch Now
Baltimore native U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry Black suffers medical emergency

Barry Black, a retired rear admiral and chaplain of the Senate, delivers a homily during a funeral service, June 4, 2019, at Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Baltimore native and longtime U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry Black was hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed. He's expected to make a "smooth recovery," said his office in a statement.

The 76-year-old Seventh-day Adventist has been the chaplain since 2003 and a prominent voice in the U.S. Senate.

He was previously in the U.S. Navy. His book "From the Hood to the Hill" told "the story of overcoming unpromising beginnings in the ghettos of Baltimore."

The Seventh-day Adventist community is joining members of the U.S. Senate and others in praying for Rev. Black and supporting his family.

