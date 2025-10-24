Baltimore native turns wedding planning frustration into culturally-conscious bridal business

TOWSON, Md. — For engaged couples wanting to honor their cultural traditions, finding the right vendors for their wedding can be a challenge. A Baltimore native has turned her own wedding planning frustration into a business that's bridging cultural gaps in the bridal industry.

Tanya Waltrick is shopping for wedding gowns at Gamberdella Bridal Salon in Towson, but she's not planning her own wedding. She's reminiscing about her big day 28 years ago, when she and her fiancé Steve faced unexpected hurdles.

As an interracial couple, Tanya and Steve wanted their wedding to reflect both of their backgrounds.

"I had some things that my husband wanted to include because he's Italian. So, he wanted to have sort of an international flair. And he wanted the cake to look a certain way. You know, he put his two cents in, which I wasn't expecting," Waltrick said.

But when Tanya tried to order that Italian-style cake Steve had described, she hit a roadblock.

"The lady that I wanted to use or that was recommended for my cake said, well I don't know what you mean by that," Waltrick said.

While Tanya and the baker eventually came up with a design to Steve's liking, that moment sparked an idea.

"That started my foray into working with brides, caring about what they wanted for their wedding day. I love, absolutely love, to see them happy," Waltrick said.

In 2009, the Baltimore native launched T. Rose International Bridal Shows. Unlike massive bridal expos, these are intimate events for diverse couples, ensuring brides can find culturally-conscious services all under one roof.

"Every show is customized to that city. So, in Northern Virginia I may have more of a South Asian theme. In Baltimore, we have Sandra Obino, who's a Nigerian chef. They'll have experiences at every booth," Waltrick said.

Newlywed Markeda McNeill attended the Baltimore show last year.

"With the other bridal shows you just walk around. I mean yes you talk to people but with hers you actually see the models wear the dresses and the jewelry. It was very interactive. I definitely enjoyed myself. The food, the prizes, everything," McNeill said.

T. Rose International hosts 10 shows yearly from Maryland to Florida. The Baltimore show is Sunday at Eastpoint Mall, with Laurel and Annapolis coming up. You can find the free ticket here, use the code BALTBRIDE.

