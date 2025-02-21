Watch Now
Baltimore native paints mural at Disney World

Washington D.C. muralist Brandon Hill adds a sense of adventure to the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression with his new art piece "Against All Odds,’’ a tribute to the strength, courage and optimism of Black cowboys who explored the American Wild West. The piece is one of several vibrant murals on display at Disney Springs Town Center at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Olga Thompson, photographer)
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you're ever in Disney World, you might run across a piece of art from Baltimore native Brandon Hill.

Hill is a muralist known for his brightly-colored, geometric paintings, mostly in the Washington, D.C. area, where he now lives.

His latest work is at the Disney Springs (formerly "Downtown Disney") Art Walk - an area dedicated to large murals, and currently being promoted as part of Walt Disney World Resort's "Celebrate Soulfully" offerings for Black History Month.

Hill used the mural to show the role of black cowboys in the American Wild West - which comprised upwards of 25 percent of all cowboys, a fact that has been getting more interest in recent years.

He said:

It's a piece just about adventure, journey. I based it off of a project I did in 2022 called "Black Cowboy" - so really just kind of deep-dive into individual people's journeys that weren't necessarily famous.

The mural will be on display year-round at the Orlando resort.

