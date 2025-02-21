Baltimore native paints mural at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you're ever in Disney World, you might run across a piece of art from Baltimore native Brandon Hill.

Hill is a muralist known for his brightly-colored, geometric paintings, mostly in the Washington, D.C. area, where he now lives.

His latest work is at the Disney Springs (formerly "Downtown Disney") Art Walk - an area dedicated to large murals, and currently being promoted as part of Walt Disney World Resort's "Celebrate Soulfully" offerings for Black History Month.

RELATED | Family reigns at top of Rodeo World, honoring generations of black cowboys

Hill used the mural to show the role of black cowboys in the American Wild West - which comprised upwards of 25 percent of all cowboys, a fact that has been getting more interest in recent years.

He said:

It's a piece just about adventure, journey. I based it off of a project I did in 2022 called "Black Cowboy" - so really just kind of deep-dive into individual people's journeys that weren't necessarily famous.

The mural will be on display year-round at the Orlando resort.

