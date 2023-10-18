Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith returns to BSA to discuss new memoir

BALTIMORE — Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith is back in her hometown.

The 52-year-old actress spoke to students on Wednesday at the Baltimore School of the Arts.

She returned to her alma mater to talk with students and staff about her new memoir, 'Worthy.'

She touched on some of the challenges she's faced and her journey to self-love.

"We go through challenges in our life and we go, why me? I did a lot of that you know, went through really long states of depression and just realizing man, everything is put in your life for you to reach your greatest potential," Smith said.

So what does she do to stay centered?

Smith says she gets up at about 4:30 or 5:00 in the morning to meditate, pray, and read scripture.

She also says she does some meditation at night.

Smith recently announced that she and her husband, actor Will Smith, have been separated since 2016.