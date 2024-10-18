Baltimore man who "created utter chaos and extreme violence for days" gets two life time prison terms

BALTIMORE — One man "created utter chaos and extreme violence for days" across Baltimore City, according to State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

For that Jared Ford will spend two life terms plus 190 years behind bars.

He was convicted for shooting four different people in February and March of 2023, leaving one of them dead.

Ford's deadly rampage started off at the Sinclair Gates apartment complex on Bowley's Lane.

There police discovered 21-year-old Mason Kelly shot to death inside the second-floor vestibule.

Two more victims were found wounded on the third floor.

Less than a week later, another man was shot at N. Rose and E. Hoffman Streets.

Detectives later found two stolen cars tied to the crime scenes.

One of them was later tracked to N. Port Street.

That's where investigators came into contact with Ford, who was seen tossing a loaded ghost gun.

Turns out that gun matched with the shell casings used in both shooting incidents, including Kelly's murder.

Ford was already banned from having firearms due to a previous felony drug conviction.

"It is my hope that the victims in this case feel safer knowing Jared Ford will never be free to conduct himself among law-abiding residents ever again," said Bates.