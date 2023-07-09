Watch Now
Baltimore man shot, killed inside of parking garage in Montgomery County

Posted at 11:15 AM, Jul 09, 2023
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Silver Spring early Saturday morning.

It all began around 2:40 a.m., officers of the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to Montgomery County Public Parking Garage 3 for calls of a shooting in the area.

Police arrived and located the victim, 21-year-old Kymani Bailey, on the first level of the garage suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officials learned that the victim was walking inside of the parking garage after leaving a restaurant that was nearby.

Once inside the garage, the victim was approached by an unidentified suspect who then fired at him.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Callers can remain anonymous.

