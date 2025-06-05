Baltimore man pleads guilty to murder of 33-year-old, sentenced to 25 years in prison

BALTIMORE — A man learned his fate Thursday after pleading guilty to shooting and killing another man in Northwest Baltimore.

Eric Morris, who police say is a repeat offender for drug use and firearm possession, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting of Wayne Stewart Archer, Jr.

It all began December 10, 2020, at 11:52 a.m., officers responded to the 2100-2200 Garrison Boulevard and found Archer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

At the scene, detectives found a black satchel on a nearby fence at the scene that had a cellphone, 9mm Taurus semiautomatic pistol, and 20 small bags of marijuana.

A suspect, later identified as Morris, was seen on CCTV footage standing near a bus stop in a black cap with a silver Chicago Bulls logo, balaclava-style mask, black jacket, black shirt with lettering, black pants, and multi-colored sneakers.

Archer removed the satchel bag from his person and gave it to an unidentified female, who quickly put the bag on the fence a half a block away from the bus stop.

A fight took place between Archer and Morris, which led to Morris pulling out the gun and shooting Archer multiple times.

He kept firing at Archer's back even after he fell over in the middle of the street.

Morris then fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex.

“The Office of the State’s Attorney is unwavering in its commitment to holding repeat violent offenders accountable,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates. “This case illustrates the dangers posed by individuals who repeatedly disregard the law and public safety. We are committed to seeking justice for victims and ensuring our communities are safer by removing those who perpetuate violence in Baltimore.”

He was sentenced to life, suspending all but 25 years, with five years of supervised probation upon release.