Baltimore man nabbed after day long shooting spree that left two dead

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police arrested and charged a man they say carried out three shootings in one day leaving two of his victims dead.

Munir Dawan Matin's alleged shooting spree began overnight on June 2, around 3:39am.

That's when Jarmal Harrid, 34, was gunned down inside a business in the 500 block of West Mulberry Street.

Afterwards Matin, 36, allegedly carjacked a red Lexus which was seen fleeing another homicide later that evening.

In that case, 32-year-old Terrell Johnson-Smith was shot and killed in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Area surveillance video captured Matin in the stolen red Lexus speaking with Smith before shooting him dead and taking his bag.

Police soon discovered the Lexus abandoned a few blocks away. Matin's fingerprints were found on the driver's side.

Detectives believe Matin was responsible for a third shooting that took place in between the two murders.

Matin was reportedly caught on camera wearing the same outfit in each incident. Ballistics from all three shooting scenes also came back a match.

When police took Matin into custody on June 11, he had the same shoes he wore during Smith's murder.

Baltimore Police Munir Dawan Matin



He's currently being held without bond and is next due in court on July 9 and 11th respectively.

Online court records show Matin with a criminal history including past gun and drug convictions.